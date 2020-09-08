MNS Corporator vandalises car of official to protest unavailability of ambulances in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Corporator Vasant More on Monday vandalised the car of an official of Pune Municipal Corporation after an ambulance allegedly couldn't be made available to take the body of one of his relatives who was COVID-19 positive, from the hospital.

In a video, More can be seen breaking the windshield of a car with a stick.

More said that if people in Pune are not getting ambulance then officers don't have the right to move in vehicles.

"My relative, who was COVID-19 positive, didn't get an ambulance for 3.5 hours even after his death. They are allowing funerals only at electric facilities. If people in Pune are not getting ambulance then officers don't have the right to move in vehicles," More said.

A total of 16,429 new COVID-19 cases and 423 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 9,23,641 in the state, Public Health Department said. (ANI)

