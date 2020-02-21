MNS leader warns Waris Pathan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, Sandeep Deshpande has warned the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan who had stated that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus.

On Thursday Deshpande had tweeted in the Marathi language. The tweet roughly translated as "a stone would be answered with a stone" and "a sword would be answered with a sword".

Addressing an anti-CAA rally Pathan had earlier said, "Time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores". (ANI)

