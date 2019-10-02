MNS releases second list of 45 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday released the second list of 45 candidates, who will be contesting the coming state assembly polls.

The second list mostly consists of new names. Even in the second list, the party did not field any candidate from Worli assembly seat, from where Aditya Thackeray is the Shiv Sena candidate.

Sumet Bhawar will be contesting from Ambarnath, Vinod Rathor from Kinwat, Vijayanand Kulkarni from Jamner, Santosh Jadhav from Bijapur and Kishor Rane from Andheri West.

Earlier today, the MNS released the first list of 27 candidates for the assembly polls in the state.

The MNS, which did not contest the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, has announced 72 candidates for the assembly elections in Maharashtra so far.

MNS has fielded Ratan Patil from Kalyan Rural, Prakash Bhoir from Kalyan (West), Prakash Murtadak from Nashik (East), Sandeep Deshpande from Mahim, Akhil Chitre from Bandra (East), and Ganesh Chukkal from Ghatkopar.

The state will go for polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

