'Mo Sarkar' initiative: Odisha govt sanctions Rs 17.5 cr for 587 police stations

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The Odisha government on Monday sanctioned an additional annual contingency fund of Rs 17.5 crore for 587 police stations in order to provide better services under the 'Mo Sarkar' initiative.

The funds will be utilised for improving the efficiency of police personnel and augmenting their capacity.

As per the statement by the Chief Minister's office, all 44 police stations under the Bhubaneswar - Cuttack Commissionerate Police will get Rs 40,000 each a month, 142 police station in urban areas Rs 30,000 each and 351 police stations in rural areas Rs 20,000 each per month.

"Four women police station, five traffic police station, fifteen railway police station, four cyber police station, economic offence police station, Special task Force police station, Human Right Protection Cell police station and one crime branch police station will receive Rs 20,000 per month," the release said.

The 'Mo Sarkar' or 'My Government' programme was launched by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as a people-centric programme, under which feedback will be collected by the government officers from public. (ANI)