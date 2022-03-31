MoA signed for resilient, sustainable agriculture through women's self-help groups in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 31 (ANI): In a step toward a climate change action plan, the Odisha government has come up with a programme for climate-resilient natural farming through women's self-help groups (WSHGs).

A memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to this effect was signed among the departments of Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and Minorities Development, Mission Shakti, and RYSS of Andhra Pradesh in presence of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

The agreement was signed by T Vijaya Kumar, Advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh on agriculture and cooperation, and Executive Vice-Chairman of RYSS; Principal Secretary ST-SC and Minority Dev Ranjana Chopra; and, Sujata Karthikeyan Secretary Mission Shakti, Odisha.

Emphasizing on the inevitability of natural farming for eco-biology and a sustainable future, Chief Secretary Mahapatra directed concerned departments to have robust "field level convergence for successful implementation of the programme".

"Natural farming will get popular acceptance among the people, more particularly in tribal-dominated districts of Odisha as the method is quite compatible with the traditional patterns. The method while reducing the cost of production will also usher in production of safe and nutritious food items," he said.



Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said that natural farming will lead to "transformational change towards sustainability".

"As the popularity of non-toxic food items is in high demand, natural farming will fetch more income to WSHGs," Jena said.

MoA was signed to start the programme in tribal-dominated areas in collaboration with RYSS of Andhra Pardesh who would provide knowledge support with its rich experience from Andhra Pradesh.

Outlining the basic objectives of the programme, Principal Secretary Ranjana Chopra said, "Natural farming transition programme will be implemented in tribal-dominated areas of 5 districts namely Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada and Koraput".

The project would be rolled out in the operational area from the Financial Year of 2022-23. (ANI)

