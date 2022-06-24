Mob attacks DYFI worker in Kozhikode, five held

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], June 24 (ANI): An activist of the DYFI suffered serious injuries when he was allegedly attacked by workers of the SDPI and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the district early on Thursday.

Following this, the Left outfit called it an incident of "mob attack".

Five people were arrested in connection with a mob attack against a DYFI worker on Friday.



Jishnu Raj, who is from a Dalit community, was brutally attacked by mobs in Balusseri of Kozhikode. He was admitted to a government hospital with severe injuries all over the body.

He was accused of destroying their parties' flex boards.

The police have arrested five people - Muhammed Salih, Muhammed Ijas, Najarif, Riyas and Haris - in connection with the incident. All are natives of Thiruvode in Kozhikode district. Arrested youths belong to SDPI, IUML and DYFI too.

Meanwhile, Ibraheem, father of Ijas said, "Police arrested his son only because they saw him in the video. He went to the place of the incident after he heard the sounds of violence. Instead of arresting who is involved in the incident, police arrested people just to save their face."

The police have so far booked 29 people, out of which 10 were identified, in the case. They have been charged under various sections of the IPC including 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 324 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and means), 143 (Unlawful assembly) and 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon). They have also been charged under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (ANI)

