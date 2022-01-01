Mob attacks police team who went to arrest wanted drug smuggler in Delhi's Inderpuri, two sustain bullet injuries

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Two persons sustained bullet injuries and four police personnel were injured in stone-pelting by a mob when the Delhi Police team went to arrest a wanted drug peddler in the Indrapuri area of the national capital on Saturday.

According to Delhi Police, the Narcotics team reached Indrapuri to arrest wanted drug smuggler Dharamveer alias Palla. During the raid, Palla was not present at his house.

"As soon as the team came out of Palla's house, Dharmveer alias Palla came with about 50-60 people carrying sticks and stones. The mob suddenly attacked the police team and pelted stones. The mob opened fire on the police party. In retaliation, Police fired towards the feet of the mob in which two people were injured," reads the Delhi Police press release.



"During stone-pelting and retaliation, four police personnel including Inspector and ASI rank officers were also injured. Taking advantage of the situation, Dharamveer alias Palla fled," the release added.

The injured are admitted to the hospital and their treatment is underway.

The injured were identified as Amit and Sohaib. On inquiry, it was revealed that Amit is a relative of drug dealer Dharamveer alias Palla.

Delhi Police said Amit is a resident of Delhi's Raghubir Nagar and has been involved in six criminal cases in the past, including cases of robbery, dacoity and attempt to murder.

Police registered a case and actions are being taken to nab Dharamveer alias Palla. (ANI)

