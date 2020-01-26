Mob attacks policemen in Assam's Nagaon, 4 held

Nagaon (Assam) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Two police personnel were injured after a mob attacked a team of policemen in Nagaon district here. One of the police officers was also tonsured by the mob. Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"The incident occurred on January 24 when the police party went to the village to investigate a domestic abuse case. Four people have been arrested in this case," said Gunendra Deka, Additional Superintendent of Police.

"The family members of the person against whom the case was registered attacked the police team. Four people have been arrested. Further investigation is underway," he added.

However, the locals claim that the police officer who had come to investigate the matter with his colleagues was in an inebriated condition, which led to the incident. (ANI)

