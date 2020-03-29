Mobile App helps Ludhiana residents get essential items at doorsteps amid lockdown

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): A mobile App has been gaining popularity here with a number of subscribers relying on it for the delivery of essential items and even stationery at their doorsteps amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The mobile application - HumHain -- which was launched by Milin Kwatra in 2005 with the aim to deliver groceries and medicines at peoples' doorsteps, has now widened the number of items that will be delivered.

Suniti Batra, one of the users of HumHain, said, "With HumHain's delivery system, we are able to follow the rules of lockdown as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"We are playing our part to make sure that lockdown due to the Covid-19 is followed and people do not have to move out of their homes to purchase any essential items. We have now started delivering all kinds of items including chart paper for kids," Kwatra told ANI.

He said, "To avoid the spread of coronavirus, we are ensuring that our delivery staff wears masks and gloves and maintain social distancing while delivering products."

PM Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

