Mobile, electronic service centres, private call centres allowed to function in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 2 (ANI): Additional activities of service centres of mobiles, consumer electronics and call centres of private companies, were allowed to function in Jharkhand from Monday, as "Unlock 1" came into effect with certain relaxations, the state government said.

"With effect from today, additional activities of service centres of mobiles and consumer electronics, call centres of private companies, shops selling capital goods, IT hardware, electrical products, automobiles, jewellery, kitchenware and furniture allowed," the Jharkhand government said in an order.

"Garages and motor workshops and restaurants (only for home delivery and take away) in district headquarter urban areas and Intra-district plying of public transport by auto rickshaw/tempo/e-rickshaw/manual rickshaw are also allowed," it added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines regarding Unlock 1 came into effect from Monday and will stay in force till June 30. (ANI)

