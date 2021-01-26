Mobile internet services snapped across Kashmir valley

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended across Kashmir valley as a security measure, in view of Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the ban on high-speed mobile data services across the Union Territory, except Ganderbal and Udhampur, till February 6.



High-speed mobile data services will continue in the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur, while in other districts, the internet speed will be restricted to 2G only, read an order dated January 22, by the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir.





The Home Department said that restrictions have been placed "in view of well-founded apprehensions about the dissemination of inflammatory and seditious propaganda material".



Adequate access to the internet through broadband services over landline has been allowed, it said.



The administration highlighted that the reports of the law enforcement agencies indicate that these restrictions have helped thwart the "nefarious designs of the radical and terrorist organisations operating in Jammu and Kashmir to misguide, provoke and incite the youth in furthering their anti-India agenda since regulation of high-speed mobile internet prevents easy streaming/dissemination/downloading of such material/videos". (ANI)

