J-K: Mobile internet services suspended in parts of Jammu, Rajouri

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 4 (ANI): Mobile Internet services have been temporarily suspended on Tuesday in parts of Jammu and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official notification by the Jammu and Kashimir administration said that the internet services were temporarily suspended under fear that the services will be "misused by anti-national elements, that may cause deterioration in public order."

The suspension will remain in place till Tuesday 7 pm.

The action comes amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the area.

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu confirmed that Jammu and Kashmir government has announced suspension of the mobile internet services.

"Whereas, the ADGP, Jammu Zone, Jammu being the Authorized Officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, has issued directions to the Telecom Service Provider (TSPs)/Internet Services Providers (ISPs) to suspend mobile data (2G/3G/4G) services in District Jammu at Kat:32.816, Long:74.818 and within a radius of 1.5KMS around the mentioned latitude/longitude and in district Rajouri and within a radius of 1.5KMs w.e.f. 03.10.2022 (1700 hrs) to 04.10.2022 (1900 hrs)," an official notification from the J-K government read.

On October 5, Shah will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting that is slated to be held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

LG Manoj Sinha, top officials of the Army, paramilitary forces, state police and civil administration will take part in this high-level meeting expected to begin at 10 am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the director general (prisons) Hemant K Lohia was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his residence in Jammu last night.

Police said they suspect he was murdered and a search is on to nab 23-year-old domestic help, Yasir Ahmed, a key suspect in the case.

Earlier, ADGP Mukesh Singh said some uncorroborated stories are being spread regarding the murder of Lohia. "All are advised to please stick to the official version which is based in investigation," he said. (ANI)