Mobile phone seized from JJP leader Ajay Chautala's cell in Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): A mobile phone was seized from convicted Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Ajay Chautala's cell in Tihar Jail on Saturday.

After the jail authorities were informed that he has brought a mobile phone and is using it inside the jail, a team was formed and while searching Chautala's cell, a mobile phone was retrieved.

The jail authorities are investigating how the mobile phone reached the jail despite high-security measures in place.

Chautala and his father Om Prakash Chautala were convicted on January 16, 2013, by a Delhi court for illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers 12 years ago. They were held guilty of tampering with the selection list of teachers, nepotism, and favouritism.

The father-son duo was also found guilty of taking bribes from people in exchange for hiring them. (ANI)

