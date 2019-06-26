The mobile phones, chargers and other items seized from the prisoners in Kerala. (Photo: ANI)
Mobile phones, iron rods seized from prisoners in raids in two Kerala jails

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:29 IST

Kannur (Kerala) [India], June 26 (ANI): In two separate lightning raids at the Central Prison in Kannur and Viyyur, Kerala Jail Department has seized a total of 28 cell phones, mobile phone chargers, sim cards, iron bars, narcotic items among others from their possession.
The raids, led by Director General of Prisons (DGP) Rishiraj Singh and Thrissur Police Commissioner G H Yathish Chandra at Kannur and Viyyur central prisons respectively began around 4 am and ended at 7.15 am on Saturday.
A case has been registered against four inmates including Kodi Suni, who is an accused in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case.
Two prisoners were shifted to Trivandrum central prison from Viyyur, officials said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Opposition in the state brought an adjournment motion in the assembly to discuss the matter.
In the Assembly, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "The government will take strict action against those inmates who carry out illegal activities in prison. "
"The government is planning to deploy Indian Reserve Battalion commanders to ensure such illegal activities will not take place in the prison. To track the use of electromagnetic waves, jammers will be installed," he added. (ANI)

