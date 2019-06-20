Mobiles disallowed in CM's meetings in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): The use of mobile phones has been banned in all meetings convened by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here, effective from Wednesday.

Earlier the ban was imposed only on the review meetings conducted by the Chief Minister.

In the laptop programme for the village accountants conducted on Wednesday, mobiles were not allowed to be taken inside the meeting venue. (ANI)

