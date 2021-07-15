MoCA releases draft of Drone Rules 2021 for public consultation till Aug 5

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Thursday released the updated 'The Drone Rules, 2021' for public consultation.

An official statement from MoCA said, "Built on a premise of trust, self-certification, and non-intrusive monitoring, The Drone Rules, 2021 will replace the UAS Rules 2021 (released on 12 March 2021)."

The last date for receipt of public comments is August 5, 2021.

As per the draft of the Drone Rules, 2021, approvals for drones has been proposed to be abolished which includes unique authorisation number, unique prototype identification number, certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, import clearance, acceptance of existing drones, operator permit, authorisation of R&D organisation, student remote pilot licence, remote pilot instructor authorisation, drone port authorisation etc.

The number of forms is also proposed to be reduced from 25 to 6.

"Fee reduced to nominal levels. No linkage with the size of the drone," said the Ministry.

Safety features like 'No permission - no take-off' (NPNT), real-time tracking beacon, geo-fencing etc. to be notified in future. A six-month lead time will be provided for compliance.

A digital sky platform shall be developed as a business-friendly single-window online system and there will be a minimal human interface on the digital sky platform and most permissions will be self-generated.

The draft further states that an interactive airspace map with green, yellow, and red zones will be displayed on the digital sky platform.

The yellow zone is proposed to be reduced from 45 km to 12 km from the airport perimeter. No flight permission required upto 400 feet in green zones and up to 200 feet in the area between 8 and 12 km from the airport perimeter.

MoCA further proposed that no pilot licence will be required for micro drones (for non-commercial use), nano drone and for R&D organizations. No restriction on drone operations by foreign-owned companies registered in India.

Import of drones and drone components to be regulated by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), read the draft.

Some other key takeaways from the draft include no security clearance required before any registration or licence issuance and no requirement of a certificate of airworthiness, unique identification number, prior permission and remote pilot licence for R&D entities.

It has been proposed that the coverage of drones under Drone Rules, 2021 increased from 300 kg to 500 kg. This will cover drone taxis also.

All drone training and testing to be carried out by an authorised drone school. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shall prescribe training requirements, oversee drone schools and provide pilot licences online.

Issuance of Certificate of Airworthiness delegated to Quality Council of India and certification entities authorised by it.

The manufacturer may generate their drone's unique identification number on the digital sky platform through the self-certification route.

The easier process prescribed for transfer and deregistration of drones.

Standard operating procedures (SOP) and training procedure manuals (TPM) will be prescribed by DGCA on the digital sky platform for self-monitoring by users. No approvals are required unless there is a significant departure from the prescribed procedures.

The maximum penalty under Drone Rules, 2021 reduced to Rs 1 lakh. This shall, however, not apply to penalties in respect of violation of other laws.

Drone corridors will be developed for cargo deliveries and a drone promotion council to be set up to facilitate a business-friendly regulatory regime. (ANI)