MoCA steps in to decongest Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation has ordered various decongestion measures at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials said on Saturday.

The move comes in wake of the numerous complaints including on social media complaining stressing on the massive congestion at the airport in the national capital.

On Saturday, a team of senior officials of MoCA visited T3 to inspect each passenger and baggage checkpoint. The Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation will also be visiting the airport to address the issue.

On December 7, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met officials regarding the airport congestion complaints and discussed steps to sort out the issue.



With an aim to overcome the congestion faced by the passengers, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) implemented several measures like car lane, entry gate and security.

"Additional four traffic marshals (totaling to 12 traffic marshals on ground) have been posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion," said an official of MoCA.

He added that awareness posters at the entry gate for passengers to be prepared with their boarding cards have been erected and eight dedicated resources have been deployed at the entry gate to help passengers.

Taking note of the possible throng at security checks, additional X-ray machines have been installed at the T3 Domestic Terminal while additional manpower deployed in the ATRS area to help passengers with the tray preparation and congestion management.

"Awareness posters/mobile announcements being undertaken to inform passengers about do's and dont's. Discussions ongoing with airlines to reduce flights during the peak hour viz. 14 in T3, 11 in T2 and 8 in T1," the official added. (ANI)

