Octopus security force conducts mock drill in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): A mock drill for surprise checking of people and their vehicles was conducted here on Friday by a team of Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (Octopus) along with the Hyderabad city police.

The drill was performed in the Saifabad area of Hyderabad.

Speaking about the exercise, Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad, said, "Octopus Security Force is one of the elite organisations and a commando outfit to combat urban terror scenario."

The city police regularly conduct joint exercises with Octopus teams to ensure that every necessary measure is taken for the safety of people in the state.

"It has wings for house intervention, rescue operation and hostage release," said Kumar. (ANI)