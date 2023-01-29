Mock drill for riot control, crowd management held in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): A mock drill exercise to check the preparedness and alertness of the staff as well as the response of the general public to any untoward situation was undertaken at Japanese Park in Rohini according to the standard operating procedure on role and responsibilities of Delhi Police.

According to DCP Rohini Dr Guriqbal Singh Sindhu, the mock drill exercise, which was conducted between 2 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, saw more than 120 police personnel take part in the exercise where public persons were called to "act" as protesters/rioters. The police personnel then showed their professional skills to control the "mob".

The mock drill exercise was led by ACP/ Begumpur and ACP/CAW under the overall supervision of DCP/RD.



One Vajra with staff, three PCR vans with staff and Mobile Crime Team, Rohini District in coordination with other agencies i.e. one fire tender with staff and one CAT Ambulance with staff participated in the mock drill with Anti Riot Drill equipments.

After the contingency Mock Drill, the staff was again re-assembled for briefing.

DCP/Rohini emphasized on crowd control and public order management which will enable them to handle law and order and counter riots or any untoward incident during sensitive situations.

The best part of the mock drill was that the public supported the Police action voluntarily and praised it. The mock drill was successful in all respects, informed officials. (ANI)

