MoD signs contract with BDL to supply 4,960 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles to Indian Army

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The Defence Ministry on Friday signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to supply 4,960 MILAN-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) to the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 1,188 crore in New Delhi.



The Milan-2T is produced by BDL under license from a defence firm from France, Defence Ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, these missiles can be fired from the ground as well as vehicle-based launchers and can be deployed in Anti-Tank Role for both offensive and defensive tasks.

This will further boost the 'Make in India' initiative of the government. (ANI)

