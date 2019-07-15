Model alleges harassment, case registered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): The city police on Monday registered a case against a man for allegedly harassing and beating a model.

According to the woman, the incident took place on July 8.

The model approached the Sakinaka Police station, where, on her complaint, a case was registered under Sections 353 (assault), 354 (b) (use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 504 (Intentional insult) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"A case has been registered and the investigation is underway. The accused is at large," the police said. (ANI)

