Model Code of Conduct violations of any kind would be strictly dealt with: Himachal chief election officer

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg on Monday said that the election department has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines and any violation would be strictly dealt with.

The Assembly elections in Himachal are scheduled to take place on November 12. The counting of votes will be done on December 8.

"Taking swift action in the matter of the defacement of public property and misuse of public space, a total of 30,369 hoardings, posters, banners and flags and wall writings have been removed in all the districts within 48 hours of the announcement of elections," he said.



Giving the details, the CEO said as many as 3439 in Chamba, 4338 in Kangra, 498 in Lahaul-Spiti, 875 in Kullu, 3319 in Mandi, 1693 in Hamirpur, 6679 in Una, 698 in Bilaspur, 1302 in Solan, 3473 in Sirmaur, 3782 in Shimla and 273 hoardings, posters, banners and flags and wall writings in Kinnaur district have been removed.

An official statement said, "Strict directions have been given to all departments regarding their websites not to have any photographs of political functionaries and compliance is being ensured. 126 websites of government departments/boards/corporations etc have been checked and it has been ensured that they have been made compliant with the directions."

"In compliance with the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Election Department is taking swift, effective and stringent action for enforcement of MCC during the first 72 hours of the announcement of the election schedule, besides maintaining extra vigil and strict enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)," it added.

To ensure fair and inducement-free elections in the State, flying squads and static surveillance teams have been constituted in the State to keep vigil over excessive campaign expenses, distribution of items of bribe in cash or kind, movement of illegal arms, ammunition, liquor or anti-social elements in the Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in the State. (ANI)

