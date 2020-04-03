Model used to show gratitude to those fighting against COVID-19 on Janata Curfew being followed by other countries: Modi

New Delhi [India], Apr 3 (ANI): Praising the people for their support shown through the ringing of bells and clanging of utensils, done on the day of Janata Curfew (March 22) as a mark of gratitude to those fighting coronavirus Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the model is now is being followed by other countries.

"The way you paid gratitude to people fighting against coronavirus on March 22 has become a model that is being emulated by other countries. Janata curfew and ringing of bells, clanging utensils, made the country aware of its unity amid this challenging time," Modi said.

The Prime Minister later went on to give a call to all people to yet again work together for another unique exercise on April 5 at 9 pm to show they were together in the fight against coronavirus and added that social distancing must be followed while doing so.

"On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony," Modi said.

"I have one more prayer for all of you, nobody has to gather at any place during this event. Everyone will light a Diya only at their doors, windows or balconies. The Laxman Rekha of social distancing must be followed," Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that this will send out a message that nobody among the 130 crore Indians is alone in this fight against the deadly infection.

In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country.

During the last "Mann Ki Baat" on COVID-19 related issue, the Prime Minister had apologised to the countrymen for taking the tough decision of enforcing complete lockdown in the nation. "My conscience says you will forgive me," he had said. (ANI)

