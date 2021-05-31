Moderate rains likely over parts of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan in next 2 hrs

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm and dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain over some parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Sunday.

As per the weather department, winds would flow with a speed of 30-40 km per hour. The predicted weather is likely to occur during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm/ duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 30-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of Loharu, Narnaul (Haryana), Firozabad, Tundla, Agra, Mathura, Raya, Barsana, Nandgaon (UP) Jhunjunu, Rajgarh, Laxmangarh, Nadbai, Nagaur, Alwar, Bayana, Bharatpur, Deeg (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, similar predictions have been made for Roorkee, Naziababad, Saharanpur, Nadbai, Bharatpur and Deeg.



During the evening, several parts of Delhi received light rains, bringing much-needed respite to the people from scorching heat. (ANI)