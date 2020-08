Moderate thunderstorm likely over parts of Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning was very likely at isolated places over South Rajasthan, Bihar, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand during next 24 hours.

IMD also predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in Bengaluru till August 26.

In another forecast, it predicted very heavy rainfall over Odisha from August 24 to August 26.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha from August 24 to August 26 with extremely heavy falls on August 25, and very heavy falls over Gangetic West Bengal on August 25 and August 26 and over Jharkhand on August 26," it said. (ANI)