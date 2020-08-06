Moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai city, suburbs: IMD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds during the next three-four hours in the Mumbai city and suburbs.

"As per latest satellite and radar observations, Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to receive few spells of moderate to heavy rainfall (1-2 cm/hr) during next 3- 4 hours accompanied with strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph occasionally gusting to 80 kmph during next 3-4 hours," IMD said on Thursday.

"Possibility of thunder/lightning in some areas," it added.

Earlier, rainfall of 331.8 mm in Mumbai-Colaba and 162.3 mm in Mumbai-Santacruz was released between August 5, 8.30 am and August 6, 8.30 am, said IMD in a tweet.

Mumbai's Nair Hospital flooded as the city received heavy rainfall on Wednesday.



As a response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested to avoid the BPT colony skywalk due to waterlogging.

"Request you to avoid BPT colony skywalk, as it is waterlogged," said BMC, in a tweet adding, "BEST Bus diversions at Nair Hospital and Gol Dewool while railway traffic has been restored. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in city & suburbs with high tide at 1.51 PM." (ANI)

