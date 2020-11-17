Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in parts of Tamil Nadu over next 2 days

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai on Tuesday said that parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall over the next two days.

S Balachandran, Director, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai said, "Moderate rainfall likely to occur over south Tamil Nadu and North Tamil Nadu during the next two days. Heavy rainfall likely to occur over southern districts like Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram during the next 24 hours."

He said that the highest rainfall of 17 cm occurred in Tuticorin in the last 24 hours.

Talking about the weather developments in the Arabian Sea, he said, "Low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the South East Arabian Sea in the next 24 hours. Thus, fishermen are advised not to venture near the Lakshadweep area and the coast of Kerala. They are advised to return to safe locations by today evening." (ANI)