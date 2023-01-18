Modernisation of Narayanpur Left Bank Canal is new milestone in irrigation sector: Karnataka CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday termed the modernisation of the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal (NLBC) as a model for the entire country and also an important milestone in the field of irrigation sector.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be coming to Karnataka to take part in two programs. The modernisation of the NLBC as a model for the entire country and also an important milestone in the field of the irrigation sector. The NLBC modernisation work is a unique project to be launched by PM Modi and it was taken up with the financial assistance of the State and Union Governments. By launching such a scheme, it will inspire to implement more such programs."

Bommai said the right certificate for houses for people living in Banjara and Lambani hamlets which was pending for four to five decades will be distributed by the Prime Minister.

"This will be a social transformation program aimed at ensuring social security for them without making them to become nomads. Such programs will benefit the state in a big way," he said.

On the cabinet expansion, Bommai said this has been discussed with the high command and they have promised to get back soon in this regard.

"Not much time was available to discuss about it because of the National Executive Committee meeting," he added.

The Prime Minister will also visit Karnataka on January 19. In Karnataka, he will visit the districts Yadgiri and Kalaburagi.



In an effort that will be another step to realise the Prime Minister's vision of providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households, the foundation stone of the Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission would be laid at Kodekal, Yadgiri District.

According to the Prime Minister's office. a Water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme. The project, which costs more than Rs 2050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns of the Yadgiri district.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal - Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC - ERM). The project, with a canal carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 lac hectares of command area. It will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages of Kalaburgi, Yadagir and Vijaypur districts. The total cost of the project is about Rs 4700 crores.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the 65.5 km section of NH-150C. This 6-lane Greenfield road project is part of the Surat - Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of about Rs 2000 crore.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision of 100 per cent saturation of government schemes, about 1475 unrecorded habitations have been declared as New Revenue villages in five districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapura. At Malkhed village of Sedam Taluka of Kalaburagi district, Prime Minister will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries of these newly declared revenue villages.

The issuance of title deeds to more than fifty thousand beneficiaries, who are largely from the marginalised and vulnerable communities from the SC, ST and OBC, is a step to provide formal recognition from the government for their land and will make them eligible for receiving government services like drinking water, electricity, roads etc.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the 71 km section of NH-150C. This 6-lane Greenfield road project is also part of the Surat-Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of more than Rs 2100 crore.

Surat-Chennai Expressway will pass through six states- Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. It will reduce the existing route from 1600 Kms to 1270 Kms. (ANI)

