Modernisation of police force improved law and order in UP: CM Yogi

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], October 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the recruitment, training and modernisation of the police force, improvement in infrastructure along with coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs in view of challenges have led to continuous improvement in the law and order situation in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi was speaking at a two-day Chintan Shivir (contemplation camp), which kicked off at Surajkund in Faridabad district of Haryana under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. Organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the camp is attended by Chief Ministers, Home Ministers as well as Lieutenant Governors, and Administrators of Union Territories.

Giving detailed information about the UP model of law and order, CM Yogi said that the enhancement of infrastructural facilities for the police, reforms in the police force, and connecting them with state-of-the-art technology have yielded good results in terms of controlling crime and establishing rule of law in the state.



Regarding the policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, he said, "organised crime has ended in the state, adding that such criminals are either in jail or have died in police encounters."

Regarding action against the mafia, CM Yogi said that illegal properties worth Rs 44.59 billion belonging to the mafia and gangsters have either been confiscated or demolished, adding, "The Government is building colleges for girls and houses for people from the weaker sections on the impounded properties, he pointed out, emphasizing that it has sent a good message to the society".

He said that in 18 cases involving identified mafias, 11 mafia dons and their 28 accomplices have got life or rigorous imprisonment, or have been fined, whereas two of them have been sentenced to death. These actions of the police have strengthened the sense of security among all sections of society especially women, girls, weaker sections, and businessmen. CM Yogi also gave information about the falling crime graph in Uttar Pradesh.

Furthermore, CM Yogi said, "all important festivals, fairs, and processions have passed off peacefully in the state owing to the commitment of the state government to maintain communal harmony in the state. There is total harmony across sections in the state, he pointed out. He exuded confidence that the meeting being held under the guidance of the Home Minister will make a significant contribution towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of making India "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

CM Yogi further added that Mission Shakti campaign is being conducted in the state to ensure the safety, honour, and self-reliance of women and girls. The massive police action during the campaign has instilled a strong sense of security among women and girls, he remarked. Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in getting punishment for crimes against women. (ANI)

