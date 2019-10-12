Modi accepts Xi's invitation for third informal summit in China

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 15:06 IST

TDP leader Kollu Ravindra's 36-hour hunger strike against sand...

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kollu Ravindra has been on a hunger strike since Thursday to protest against what he says sand scarcity in Andhra Pradesh, seeking the government's intervention in the matter. He is expected to end his fast later today.