Modi asks ministers to counter disinformation campaign against CAA, NRC unleashed by opposition

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed his cabinet colleagues to counter the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) propaganda being unleashed by the opposition parties across the country.

The instructions came at an informal chat with the cabinet ministers on Tuesday.

Sources stated that the Prime Minister was peeved at the attacks by the opposition parties and wanted his senior colleagues to counter these with facts.

"The Prime Minister has asked us to reach out to the people and explain the CAA and also to dispel any misgivings or confusion regarding it among them," a senior minister said.

An example of the Buddhist community's exodus to India was also cited at the meeting as it was pointed out that in the aftermath of the destruction of Bamiyan Buddhas by the Taliban regime most of the persecuted minority from Afghanistan had fled to India, sources said.

The CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014.



Modi himself gave a detailed clarification on the government's stand regarding CAA and misgivings regarding the NRC at a rally this Sunday at Ramlila maidan in the national capital.

The instructions of the Prime Minister have come as the BJP feels that the opposition has been creating doubts in the minds of the Muslim community regarding the laws being against them.

The BJP has already asked its elected representatives to reach out to the masses for creating awareness regarding the controversial issue. In order to create mass awareness, the party had also launched a massive outreach program on social media with explainers on the CAA and NRC in the form of cartoons and easy to understand graphics. (ANI)