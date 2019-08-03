Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Modi asks party MPs to take govt work to grassroots

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called upon newly-elected BJP MPs to take the work done by the government to the grassroots and said that they should increase their involvement in social activities as it will improve their connect with people.
He made the remarks at the inaugural event of the two-day orientation programme for BJP MPs here.
Sources said Modi told the MPs to remain in touch with ministers to get a better idea of government schemes
Modi sat among the MPs after his brief introductory remarks. He is expected to make his concluding remarks on Sunday.
Sources said that BJP working president J P Nadda spoke on 'Hamara Vichar Aur Naye Bharat Ki Sankalpna' (Our thoughts and vision to build a New India) and spoke in detail about government schemes and their string linkage with masses.
He said the effort should be to see that the benefits reach all the intended beneficiaries.
The party's general secretary Bhupender Yadav briefed the MPs about the parliamentary procedures and practices and urged members to make the best use of their time in Parliament.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal spoke on how the members can make the best use of MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). (ANI)

