Modi attacks Congress, NCP; says their leaders not understanding sentiments of people

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) saying that the two parties were battling divisions and their leaders were unable to understand the sentiments of people.

Addressing a public gathering here, Modi said the NCP and Congress had faced defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and a similar fate awaits them in the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana.

"When Congress and NCP leaders question the bravery of our soldiers, it hurts the people of Satara. When they portray modern Rafale jets in a bad light, it also hurts the sentiments of the nation. People get angry when they spread false rumours about Article 370 and defame leaders like Veer Savarkar. Their leaders are failing to understand the sentiments of the people of the country," Modi said.

Referring to repeal of Article 370, he said that the central government has taken several key decisions to unify the country but parties such as Congress have "opposed every single decision taken in the interest of national security".

He said the government has done a lot of work to strengthen armed forces in the last five years and brought them in the league of top nations.

Modi said Satara was a land of great leaders.

"It gave great leaders like Veer Shivaji, on whose ideals, the MahaYuti governments in the state and the centre have always tried to work," he said. (ANI)