Modi Cabinet 2.0 approves over Rs 23,000 cr package to tackle COVID-19

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): A day after the major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a Rs 23,123-crore package for improving health infrastructure to fight COVID-19.

PM Modi said, "A new package of over Rs 23,000 crores has been approved to fight COVID. Under this, necessary arrangements like pediatric care units to ICU beds, oxygen storage, ambulances, and medicines will be made in all the districts of the country."

After the big Union Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today began work with the new ministers. Today, the Prime Minister interacted with Directors of Centrally Funded Technical institutions like IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur and IISc Bangalore, through video conferencing today.

After the meeting, PM Modi said, "Important decisions regarding agriculture and farmers' welfare have been taken in today's cabinet meeting. In order to empower the Mandis, arrangements have also been made for the use of Agriculture Infrastructure Fund as well as interest subvention on loans."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle and expansion of his council of ministers. The expansion saw more representation to states which will go to the polls next year including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and are apparently aimed at infusing more young talent in the government.

While the representation of OBCs, SCs, and youth has gone up the average age of cabinet has come down. The changes were made days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament.

Forty-three ministers, including seven who were elevated as cabinet ministers, took the oath of office at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan held with protocols related to COVID-19. (ANI)

