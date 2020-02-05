Modi cabinet paves way for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday paved the way for the construction of Ram temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the formation of "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra" to oversee the construction process.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, amid vigorous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', the Prime Minister informed the house that as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the Union cabinet had passed a Resolution for establishing a Ram Temple trust.

"The government has, as per the directions of the Supreme Court, paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram Temple at the Ramjanmabhoomi site. The issue pertains to the sensitivities and faith of crores of people in the country and it is my good fortune that I am making this announcement," he said.

"To maintain the sanctity of Ayodhya and for construction of the temple, keeping in mind the needs of crores of devotees, that would throng the religious place, the entire 67.703 acres land bank, of the inner and outer courtyard, would be transferred to the trust," Modi added.

Modi pointed out that he was made aware of the historic verdict in Ayodhya case on the auspicious occasion of inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor on the 550 Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak on November 9 last year.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government had also approved the proposal to transfer 5 acres land to the Sunni Waqf Board as per the directions of the apex court.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked people for their maturity in dealing with the order and pointed out that the nation followed the culture of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Sarve Sukhinah'.

"All religions in India are part of one family. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists should evolve, develop, be healthy together in keeping with the principles of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas," he said.

He exhorted all communities to work together for the construction of the grand Ram temple.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November ruled unanimously in the favor of Ram Lalla. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7-acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram temple at the site.

The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque. (ANI)