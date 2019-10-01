Modi discusses Bihar floods with Nitish Kumar, assures Centre's assistance

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday rang up Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discuss the prevailing floods and assured him of all possible help as 29 people died due to rain-related incidents in the state.

During his conversation, Modi assured Kumar of all possible help by the Central government to tackle the flood situation.

"Spoke to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ji regarding the flood situation in parts of the state. Agencies are working with the local administration to assist the affected. Centre stands ready to provide all possible further assistance that may be required," Modi tweeted.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Kumar conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 19 teams in 14 districts of Bihar and has evacuated more than 4,000 people including women, patients, children and elderly and shifted to the safer places by NDRF in Patna.

Many districts of the State including the state capital Patna is witnessing a flood-like situation. The city has been witnessing acute waterlogging, with residents resorting to unusual modes of transportation in order to move from one place to another.

As per the weather forecasting report by India Meteorological Department, Patna will receive more rainfall for the next few days accompanied by thunderstorms. (ANI)

