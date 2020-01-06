Modi extends New Year greetings to Singapore Min, review bilateral relations

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended New Year greetings to Singapore Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam and expressed satisfaction over the rapid pace of intensifying bilateral ties between the two sides.

In the meeting, the sides also discussed several matters of mutual interest in the sphere of economic cooperation, including infrastructure, skills, India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), and digital economy.

Shanmugaratnam lauded the Prime Minister's leadership in social transformation of India and in encouraging digital economy.

The Prime Minister, on his part, expressed his desire to strengthen further cooperation between India and Singapore in the areas of infrastructure, tourism, digital payment systems, innovation and governance.

Modi also extended greetings Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong through the visiting dignitary. (ANI)

