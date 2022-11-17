Modi government brought North East in mainstream of development: G Kishan Reddy

By Nishant Ketu

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday lauded the Modi government for bringing the people, especially the youth, of the North East into the mainstream of development.

While talking to ANI at the International Tourism Mart in Aizawl, Reddy said that earlier North East used to struggle with law and order issues.

"The roads used to stay blocked for months, the youth used to roam with AK-47s, and curfew and firing incidents took place. But, now with PM Narendra Modi's efforts, the law and order situation has been improved, and the youth who used to travel with AK-47s now think about development," he said.

Reddy said that the government is carrying out the 'Act East Policy' to focus on the North East region.

"Earlier contractors used to come for roads and railways, but the work could not be done. Some people didn't allow the work to happen and others didn't have the intention of doing work. We have the intention to work and are carrying out the Act East Policy," he said.



The Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of the North Eastern Region of India also laid emphasis on the importance of the Northeast because of its location as well as its potential.

"North East is a very important region, which can't be taken lightly. It borders Burma (Myanmar), China, Bangladesh, and other countries. This area is not just sensitive, but also backward and there is immense scope for development here," he said.

The Union Minister said that earlier the people here used to feel neglected, but the governance of PM Narendra Modi has made them feel that they too are a part of India's 130 crores population.

"Now they want to showcase their culture as well. That's why we are taking the North-Eastern culture to different states under the 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' program," he said.

The BJP leader further said that it is the first time after independence that the Indian government is committed to the development of the North East.

"25 of our ministers visit North-East every month, and our PM takes the report of North East every month. Whether it is the National highways, rail connectivity, mobile connectivity, political connectivity, or culture connectivity, we have worked on every front," he said.

"Narendra Modi has laid special emphasis on North East. Under him, we have undertaken several projects across different states. We have also been able to bring many militant organizations to the discussion table. In this regard, we have also organized the 10th International Tourism Mart in Aizawl for promoting tourism in the region," he said. (ANI)

