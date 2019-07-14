Modi government putting all efforts to double farmers' income: Giriraj Singh

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 14 (ANI): Modi government is putting all efforts to double the farmers' income, said Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh. For the first-time Animal Husbandry, fisheries and dairying are separated from the agriculture department for this purpose, he added.

According to him, the ministry is taking all necessary steps to help the farmers to adopt livestock farming along with traditional agriculture. Agriculture with animal husbandry is the key to increase the farmers' income, the Minister said while addressing the media persons in Ahmedabad today.

Giriraj Singh said the government aimed to eliminate the Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) in the next five years, because of which farmers normally lose 30 per cent of their profit. For this, the government is working on increasing the immunity, proper vaccination, etc., he added.

The minister also said that the fund has been allotted to eradicate the brucellosis as well. Talking about the development and opportunities in the fisheries sector, Giriraj Singh said that special fund has been allotted for 'Pradhan Mantri Matsaya Sampada Yojana' (PMMSY).

The government is focusing on technology development for surveillance and security of fisherman and making them capable of deep sea fishing. Gujarat has a good opportunity in prawn export, he added.

Focusing on the need for breed improvement, the minister said that the government is exploring the embryo transplant and IVF techniques to improve the breed.

Giriraj Singh also held a meeting with the senior officials of the National Dairy Development Board and Amul Dairy in Ahmedabad today. (ANI)

