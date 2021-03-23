Modi government spending people's hard-earned money on unnecessary things: Stalin's son Udayanidhi

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), March 22 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin who started campaigning for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections here on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging the latter is spending people's hard-earned money on "unnecessary things".

Speaking to reporters during the campaign Udayanidhi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a new India, but the new India is nowhere to be found. Moreover, a new Parliament building is being constructed in Delhi. This is how Modi government is using people's hard-earned money on unnecessary things."

He claimed that his father Stalin is the only person who is speaking against Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu.

He further said that in the last assembly elections, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) supported the Citizenship Amendment Act. But AIADMK election manifesto has stated that the party is against CAA. He alleged that the AIADMK would oppose the CAA until the end of the elections.

Further speaking Udayanidhi said that the people have chosen the wrong person for Madurai Constituency during the previous elections and appealed to the people to vote and choose the right party.

"Former Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa said that she would never join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but now AIADMK after her death is in alliance with the BJP," he added.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)