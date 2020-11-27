Modi government will have to accept demands of farmers, take back black laws: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed the three farm laws brought by Centre as "black laws" and said Modi government will have to accept the demands of the farmers to take them back.

He said in a tweet that no government can stop farmers battling for truth.



"Prime Minister should remember that whenever ego clashes with the truth, the ego always gets defeated. No government in the world can stop farmers battling for truth. The Modi government will have to accept the demands of the farmers and take back black laws. This is just the beginning," he said.

The three farm laws are - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The government has sought to allay apprehensions of farmers on the minimum support price and said farm laws provide them freedom to sell their produce. (ANI)

