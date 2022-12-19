Modi Government's policy is zero tolerance for terror: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Underlining the Centre's take against terrorism, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that the Modi government has zero tolerance for terror and the decisive actions by the central government have given definitive results.

"If you look at surgical strikes and Balakot strike and strike after strike against terrorists, this has reduced terrorism by 168 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014. The approach adopted by Modi Government is zero tolerance for terror. Decisive action has given us definitive results," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Stressing India's stance on the global stage he added "While India is bringing the world together against terrorism, some of our neighbouring countries are backing terrorism and loudly speaking in favour of it. Their true face has been revealed on an international level."

He also slammed the neighbouring country, Pakistan and said, "Bilawal Bhutto's statement and Pak minister's threat, show the pressure India's strict actions and probes have put on terrorism. Pakistan must stop backing terrorism and terror funding or else they themselves will face the heat of it."

Highlighting the conviction rate in terror financing, he noted that the current number stood at 94 per cent.



"It is just because of the policies adopted and the new laws made and other international conferences held in India. On international platforms, PM Modi has always urged nations to unite against terrorism. Be it strengthening the UAPA law, or the NIA act amendment bill, the Indian government left no stone unturned," added Thakur.

He also lauded the clarity of the central government and said, "Modi government did not hesitate to ban an outfit (PFI) that promoted radicalisation on the pretext of social welfare, we conducted a thorough probe against the outfit and arrested its members. Action against radical organisations will continue."

Calling out the Opposition over the recent border brawl he said," Before questioning us on Tawang, Rahul Gandhi must answer, was he with Chinese officials while the Indian Army was fighting China troops over the Doklam issue? Did he question our Army at that time? Did the Rajiv Gandhi foundation take funding from Chinese authorities?."

His remarks came with the background of a recent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector on December 9 led to minor injuries "to a few personnel" from both sides, sources said on Monday (December 12) and noted that both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a statement in Parliament on the Tawang faceoff, saying that Chinese troops had attempted to transgress the LAC at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in a bid to "unilaterally change the status quo", but were given a "firm and resolute response" from the Indian soldiers, eventually forcing them to retreat to their positions.

Singh said the face-off led to a physical scuffle, resulting in minor injuries to a few personnel on either side but "there were no fatalities or casualties" on the Indian side.

He added, "Our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt to alter the status quo on the LAC." (ANI)

