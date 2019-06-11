Modi govt approves new agency to develop space warfare weapon systems

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): With the aim of enhancing the capabilities of the armed forces to fight wars in space, the government has approved the setting up of a new agency which will develop sophisticated weapon systems and technologies for the purpose.

"The Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared the setting up of this new agency called the Defence Space Research Agency (DSRO) which has been entrusted with the task of creating space warfare weapon systems and technologies," sources in the Defence Ministry told ANI.

The decision was taken at the topmost level by the government some time ago and the agency has started taking shape under a Joint Secretary-level scientist.

The agency would be provided with a team of scientists which would be working in close coordination with the tri-services integrated defence staff officers.

The agency would be providing the research and development support to the Defence Space Agency (DSA) which comprises members of the three services. The DSA has been created to help the country fight wars in the space.

In March this year, the country had carried out the Anti Satellite Test which demonstrated its capability to shoot down satellites in space.

With this missile test, India joined an elite club of four nations with such capability. The test also helped the country develop deterrence capability against adversaries who may want to attack Indian satellites to cripple systems in times of war.

The Defence Space Agency is being set up in Bengaluru under an Air Vice Marshal-rank officer and will gradually take over the space-related capabilities of the three forces.

The Modi government has created agencies for tackling space and cyber warfare along with a Special Operations Division to tackle the need for special operations required to be carried out both inside and outside the country. (ANI)