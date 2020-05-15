Modi govt believes India's welfare lies in welfare of farmers: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre believes that India's welfare lies in the welfare of farmers, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

"Modi govt believes that India's welfare lies in the welfare of farmers. The unprecedented assistance given to farmers today shows Modi Ji's foresight to make the country self-sufficient by empowering farmers. I congratulate PM Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for this," Shah tweeted.

In another tweet, while listing the ways with which PM Modi helped the farmers, he said: "Modi government giving relief to farmers in lockdown: Bought crop for Rs 74,300 crore at MSP, deposited Rs 18700 crore from PM KISAN into their accounts and gave Rs 6,400 crore from the crop insurance scheme."

In the following tweet, Shah said: "Milk consumption in the country was reduced by 20-25 per cent due to the corona pandemic, but the Modi government bought more than 111 crore litre milk, thus paying farmers about Rs 4,100 crore. Today, I thank Narendra Modi Ji for helping two crore farmers of the animal husbandry sector by giving them Rs 5,000 crore."

Shah's another tweet read: "I am confident that today's decision of Rs 1 lakh crore 'Agriculture Infrastructure Fund' for the infrastructure of agriculture sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will give a new direction to the agriculture sector and welfare of farmers of India."

The following tweet read: "The adoption of a cluster-based approach along with a decision of Rs 10,000 crore for Micro Food Enterprises will provide an unprecedented force to the people associated with small enterprises like mango, saffron, chilli and bamboo. This will not only increase their income but will also provide them with a better market."

"The decision of Rs 20,000 crore to the fisheries sector through the 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana' by the Modi government will provide new strength to the infrastructure, modernisation, productivity and quality of the region and also generate new jobs. I thank Modi ji for this," said Shah.

He also said, "Rs 15,000 crore for the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund, Rs 4,000 crore for medical farming and Rs 500 crore for beekeeping will lead to the unprecedented development of these areas and also increase in income and employment."

"With the landmark decision of Agriculture Marketing Reforms, the Modi government will bring a central law that will give farmers enough options to sell their produce at a better price. The farmers will be able to do barrier-free inter-state trade and through e-trading, their products will reach every corner of the country," Shah said in another tweet. (ANI)

