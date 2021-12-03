Modi govt brought sense of assurance among citizens on national security issue, says BL Santhosh

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh on Thursday while lauding the central government on the issue of national security said that this government has brought a sense of assurance among the common man that there is a system in place.

"Manipur used to witness shutdowns and closures for as long as 700 days, everyday markets used to be closed but in the last five years, there has not been a single day of closure or shutdown in the state. This is a sense of self-assurance," Santhosh said.

Santhosh's made the comments at the event organised by Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Foundation for the release of a book titled 'Modi 2.0: A resolve to secure India'.



Speaking to ANI, Anirban Ganguly, President of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Foundation and Member of National Executive Committee (NEC) of BJP said, "It is important to understand that attack like 26/11 didn't happen in last 8 years. Such kind of attacks won't ever happen again as giving weak response and not standing up strong for India is a matter of past now."

"AK Antony, who was the Defence Minister during Congress government, says that their government has done many things. He himself said this in the Lok Sabha once that their policy was not to develop borders and they followed that policy for 50 years," Ganguly said.

"Work done by the Narendra Modi government in the area of national security is having a positive impact on our lives. The identity of Manipur was closures and road blockades, in the last 5 years there is no blockade in Manipur. Earlier, it used to mean that nothing can happen in that state but now the policy is implemented, its effect are visible because we need to understand who the leader (prime minister) is now, he added." (ANI)

