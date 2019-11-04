Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad addressing press conference in New Delhi on Monday
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad addressing press conference in New Delhi on Monday

Modi govt dealing with RCEP is like compounder operating on a patient: Ghulam Nabi Azad

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:31 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government dealing with Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) is like a "compounder operating on a patient" in absence of a registered Doctor.
Mocking Centre, Azad said that both RCEP and GST were the schemes coined by the Congress and were in progress but the Modi government implemented it badly in haste.
"The Free Trade Agreement and RCEP, we were not against it, in fact, it started in our time. The doctor had given the dates to the patient for operation and meanwhile, the doctor got transferred and compounder operated on patient," said Ghulam Nabi Azad.
"The interest of our country should have been protected. Our Milk products, agricultural products, marine products etc should all have been protected. We have a trade deficit of US Dollar 70 Billion with China. China is dumping its products in world markets after RCEP several products of China would be dumped in Indian markets. Will China allow access to our products in its markets? There is no discussion on this issue," said Azad.
Leaders of thirteen Opposition parties met here on Monday to discuss the current economic situation.
Azad Further said that unemployment is highest in the last 50 years.
"The National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) data shows that unemployment is an all-time high. Unemployment is highest in the last 50 years and it is increasing every month. The unemployment in India is double that of the world average," said Azad.
"The GDP is falling day by day. There was a time when we were at the fifth position in terms of increasing economic growth but now we are at 7 and the rate is further falling day by day," he said.
"The number of educated unemployed youth is increasing. After demonetization unemployed youth and uneducated youth were forced to sit at their homes," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:08 IST

Maharashtra: BJP adopts 'wait and watch' approach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The BJP has adopted the 'wait and watch' strategy and kept the door open to have talks with its ally Shiv Sena, top sources said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:01 IST

CPI-M leaders visit Tis Hazari court, express solidarity with lawyers

New Delhi, Nov 4 (ANI): A delegation of CPI-M led by politburo member Brinda Karat visited Tis Hazari Court on Monday to express solidarity with the lawyers who are on strike "demanding action against the police officers responsible for violence" inside the court premises on November 2.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:57 IST

We have instructed Traffic Police to implement Odd-Even scheme...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Dara Singh Chauhan on Monday said that the state government has instructed the traffic police to implement the Odd-Even scheme to tackle the problem of pollution in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:50 IST

AP: Police seize 500 kg of cannabis, arrest 2 people in Narsipatnam

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Narsipatnam Excise police have seized about 500 kg of cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh rupees in a tempo van in Vishakhapatnam district on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:40 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam transferred

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh LV Subrahmanyam was on Monday transferred and is now posted as Director General, AP Human Resources Development Institute, Bapatla.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:38 IST

ED files reply on Bindra's bail plea in Iqbal Mirchi money...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a reply on an application moved by Ranjeet Singh Bindra seeking bail in connection with the alleged business dealings with deceased gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:34 IST

Odd-Even scheme will reduce pollution in Delhi: Kailash Gehlot

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot on Monday said that Odd-Even scheme will reduce the pollution levels in the city as almost 50 per cent of the vehicles will stay off the roads.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:26 IST

SC asks Delhi government 'logic' behind odd-even scheme, imposes...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): With the national capital facing severe air pollution, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi government about the "logic" behind the odd-even scheme and ordered it produce data to prove that the road rationing plan reduces pollution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:19 IST

Delhi: More efforts needed to make people aware of 'Odd-Even' scheme

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): If you think that the city residents are fully aware of the Odd-Even scheme, aimed at addressing their pollution woes, then you are sadly mistaken.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:16 IST

Sahitya Akademi publishes new anthology to mark 200 years of...

Madagascar, Nov 4 (ANI): Sahitya Akademi, India's national academy of letters, has published a new anthology called Modern English Poetry by Younger Indians, which maps the contemporary poetry scene in India and the broader Indian diasporas to mark the 200 years of Indian English poetry.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:12 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Russia between November 5-7

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Russia from November 5-7 to co-chair 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) in Moscow.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:11 IST

Delhi HC allows Paramjit Singh Sarna to visit Pak

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) president Paramjit Singh Sarna to visit Pakistan.

Read More
iocl