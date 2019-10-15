Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at NSG Raising Day in Manesar on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)
Modi govt has zero-tolerance towards terrorism : Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:47 IST

Manesar (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has a policy of "zero-tolerance" towards terrorism which he termed as the biggest hurdle on the way of development.
He also said that India has been a victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism since long, while speaking at the National Security Guard (NSG) 35th Raising Day celebrations here.
"Terrorism is a curse for society and is the biggest hurdle in the way of development. Our country has suffered the plight of terrorism more than any other country in world. Under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we are committed towards zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. Today, I am assured of our security because of NSG," Shah said.
"Counter-terrorism operations, counter hijack operations, providing proximate security, bomb disposable squad, providing protective cover in national and international events and other functions. I am quite confident that our country is safe from any terrorist attack with NSG to protect us," said Shah.
He said that abrogation of Article 370 would prove to be a milestone in eradicating terrorism.
"In today's era when there is no traditional war, India is affected with terrorism sponsored by Pakistan since years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a big step by Abrogation article 370 from Kashmir to make nation terrorism free and to save Kashmir. I believe, the step will help to maintain peace in the state," said Shah. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:38 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:36 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:28 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:23 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:13 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:07 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:57 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:56 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:38 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:29 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:28 IST

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:26 IST

