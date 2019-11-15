Modi govt is working hard to prevent world economic crisis from reaching India: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said here on Thursday that at times when "world is faced with economic crisis", Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government is "working hard to prevent the economic crisis from reaching India" and is committed to make India a 5 Trillion economy.

"The Narendra Modi government is working very hard to prevent the economic crisis which the world is facing these days from reaching India. The government is committed to make India a 5 trillion economy," said Reddy.

"In five years we have strived to make India corruption-free and all scams are now being investigated at length. Prime Minister is also making great efforts to bring foreign investment and generate employment," he said.

The Union Minister also said that earlier there was a shortage of electricity due to which agriculture, industries, and household have suffered but the Modi govt has solved the problem of electricity which is now available for agricultural, industrial and household purposes.

"The farmers are getting Rs 6000 per year into their bank accounts through Direct benefit Transfer and also loans to the tune of Rs 85 thousand crores have been given to MSMEs, small businessman, traders and Self-Help Groups (ANI)