Modi govt scapped 2000 obsolete rules, laws in 9 years: Jitendra Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Union minister Jitendra Singh has said that over 2,000 rules and laws were scrapped by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the last 9 years for ease of governance and ease of business.

Speaking at an event here, Singh said unlike the earlier governments. which found comfort in the status quo approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated the courage and conviction to do away with such rules which were causing inconvenience for the citizens and many of which that had persisted since the time of British Raj.

The ultimate aim of good governance is to bring ease of living to the citizens, he added.

The Minister further said innovation in healthcare, transforming people's lives and ethical governance have always been the priority of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The Minister recalled that soon after the Modi government came to power in May 2014, within two to three months, the practice of getting certificates attested by gazetted officers was done away with. Thereafter within a year, Prime Minister spoke from the ramparts of Red Fort about the abolition of interview in job recruitment so that a level playing field could be provided.

In pension, Singh said face recognition technology was introduced so that the elder citizens did not have to go through the tedious process of getting a life certificate. Most of the functioning was converted online and in order to bring in transparency, accountability and citizen participation, the human interface was reduced to the bare minimum.

Talking about grievance redressal, Jitendra Singh said that the grievance redressal mechanism was shifted to the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) as a result of which about 20 lakh grievances are received every year in comparison to just 2 lakh every year before this government came in because this government followed a policy of time-bound redressal and gained the confidence of the people.

In the field of healthcare, the Minister said that the use of technology and telemedicine during Covid pandemic has shown how innovation can deliver healthcare in remote and rural areas.

The central government has not only promoted technology and innovation but also Startups to undertake new innovations even in the health sector thereby transforming the lives of citizens, he added. (ANI)

