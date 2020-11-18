Modi govt will audit all misdoings of regional parties in J-K: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): Reiterating the BJP's commitment to providing justice to the people, the party's national general secretary and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Tarun Chugh on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government will audit all the misdoings of regional parties in the Union Territory.

Chugh, who is on his maiden visit to Kashmir after he was appointed as national secretary and party's Jammu and Kashmir in-charge, said regional parties in the Union Territory have to audit and answer each and everything they did during the past seven decades.

"We will provide justice to Kashmiri mothers, brothers and sisters whose rights have been snatched by the so-called leaders," Chugh said while addressing the party workers here.

He termed the Gupkar Alliance parties as "Gapkar Gang" who are exploiting and misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Chugh said they (Gupkar Alliance leaders) are day-dreaming and their dreams will never be realised.

"Article 370 will never be restored and neither China nor Pakistan can dare challenge India now," he said adding that both National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have lost the democratic space in the region.

Chugh said that the BJP will never compromise on injustice and everyone has now rights in Jammu and Kashmir whether they are Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs or Christians.



"All things will be discussed now in front of the public. Some of the leaders have made properties in foreign countries and all will be investigated," he said and added that the party will not allow the Gupkar Gang to succeed in their nefarious designs.

The BJP leader also reviewed the party's preparedness and set up for the upcoming District Development Councils (DDC). He also held a meeting with the party workers.

He said the BJP has always been in the favour to strengthen democracy in upcoming DDC elections as it would empower people at the grassroots level. "There are others who are misleading the people on 370 restoration and other things under their hunger for power," Chugh said.

The BJP Jammu and Kashmir co-incharge, Ashish Sood, urged party workers to work for development in the region. "Modi's thinking is linked from Panch to Parliament and we should work for progress and development," he said.

Sood said that people in Bihar voted for development and prosperity rather than family-rule and traditional politics and added that party's workers should leave no stone unturned to win the hearts of people ahead of the upcoming DDC elections and develop J-K in every sector.

Sood also appreciated the central government's initiatives and schemes for reaching the people. On the occasion, party's J-K general secretary and in-charge Kashmir affairs, Vibodh Gupta said BJP has reached to every corner in Kashmir and people are also appreciating our work.

The DDC polls will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)

